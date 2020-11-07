Cindy, Meghan McCain celebrate Biden win

Cindy and Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainFrank Luntz: Polling profession 'done' after election misses: 'Devastating to my industry' Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator's 'revenge' Joy Reid ripped for 'Uncle Clarence' reference to Justice Thomas: 'Disgusting' MORE, the wife and daughter of the late Sen. John McCaine (R-Ariz.), congratulated Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE on being projected as the next president of the Untied States and celebrated President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE's defeat.
"Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger america. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future," Cindy McCain tweeted Saturday, calling Biden a "dear friend."
"Only a very personal note - I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured...," Meghan McCain tweeted in a statement of her own.
Meghan McCain added: "(*I had to say it)"
Trump criticized the veteran lawmaker both before and after his death for his rejection of a Republican-led repeal on the Affordable Care Act, among other issues.
One more than one occasion, Trump attacked McCain's character, suggesting he was not, in fact, a war hero. McCain was captured and tortured while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam.
The McCains were Trump critics and appeared in several advertisements for Biden's campaign, endorsing the Democrat and imploring voters to reject Trump and his policies.
“I know John would want what is best for our country," Cindy McCain said earlier this year What is best for our country is not our party. What’s best for our country is Joe Biden.”
Trump has said he will not concede the election and is alleging, without evidence, widespread voter fraud tipping the election for Biden.