Giuliani denies asking for $20,000 a day to do legal work for Trump

President Trump Donald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is denying a new report that he asked the president's reelection campaign for $20,000 per day for his legal services as the campaign seeks to contest the result of the election.

Multiple people briefed on the situation told The New York Times that Giuliani made such a request. The newspaper reported that some Trump allies have raised concerns that the former New York City mayor is pushing for legal challenges in several states as a way to make more money.

Giuliani, when contacted by the Times, denied the allegation.

“I never asked for $20,000,” he said. “The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end.”

Giuliani said Trump volunteered to ensure he was paid after the cases reached their conclusion.

Sources told the Times that the former New York City mayor has convinced Trump to believe several conspiracy theories regarding voting machine irregularities.

Trump has refused to concede the election, after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE was projected the winner on Nov. 7 after extending his lead over Trump in several key states.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. The campaign did not respond to requests to comment to the Times.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in multiple battleground states including Michigan and Pennsylvania in an effort to either invalidate or stop the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly went in favor of Biden.

In Pennsylvania, several lawyers this week pulled out of representing a case there after reports of internal strife at the law firm representing Trump's campaign.

Trump announced over the weekend that Giuliani would lead his legal effort in the wake of the election.

Separately, the campaign has, without evidence, claimed widespread voter fraud led to a "rigged" election against Trump and predicted he will eventually be declared the winner.