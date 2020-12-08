CPAC organizers planning in-person Florida event in February: report

Organizers of the country's largest political action conference for conservatives are planning an in-person event in Florida early next year, according to a new report.

CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, for the last eight years has been held in the spring at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland just outside Washington, D.C.

Officials with the American Conservative Union, which puts the event together, said they are planning on holding the conference at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando the week of Feb. 25-28, according to a Fox News report.

Organizers told the network it is planning for most of the conference to be held indoors, with some speakers and panel discussions happening virtually.

Public health experts have said they do not expect people to be able to safely hold mass gatherings until well into the summer of 2021. CPAC typically draws thousands of activists, politicians and media members each year.

Last year's event was fraught with controversy after an attendee tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE has spoken at the conference each of the last several years, prompting concerns about his exposure and that of other political leaders who attended the 2020 event.

"For the first time ever, our annual CPAC meeting is moving outside of DC to Orlando, Florida," American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told Fox News. "In addition to being a model on how to run a clean election without widespread illegal voting, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisAgents raid home of ousted Florida health scientist who accused state of manipulating data Trump 'vaccine summit' will not include vaccine manufacturers The Memo: Trump casts long shadow over 2024 MORE' (ACUF Lifetime Rating: 99%) commonsense leadership, Florida has kept its economy, schools, and churches open – while balancing the health and safety of Floridians."

A spokesperson for the union added officials are confident they can “host this event in a safe and responsible way."

The American Conservative Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.