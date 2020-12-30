NJ Democrat-turned-Republican to object to Electoral College count

Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (R-N.J.) said Wednesday he will not vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election when the Congress meets after the first of the year.

"I won’t be voting to certify the electors," Van Drew said during an interview with The Press of Atlantic City. "It's what I’ve talked about all along. There has been ... a disrespect of millions of Americans who really do believe that something's wrong. It's not a matter of who would win or lose — maybe the results would be the same — but we should abide by the rule of law."

“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said at the time. “This is who I am.”

The president has claimed that widespread voter fraud led to a "rigged" election against him in key battleground states, prompting his allies on Capitol Hill to warn they would contest Biden's win.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said. "At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act."

"I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the Electoral College as the 46th president of the United States," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday.

Van Drew said he is pleased with the way New Jersey conducted its elections, but suggested a discussion about election integrity is worth having on a national scale.