Koch-backed group voices support for Congress certifying Biden win

Americans for Prosperity, the conservative advocacy group backed by billionaire mega-donor Charles Koch, said it supports the certification of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won't be done until February Trump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence 'comes through for us' MORE’s win while a number of Republican lawmakers prepare to challenge it.

The group joins other pro-business, traditionally conservative organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable, and the National Association of Manufacturers in pushing back on lawmakers’ plan to object to the election results.

"Joe Biden is the president-elect, and we support the process and certification of his election. Our top priority is building broad support around policies to end the pandemic and put Americans on a path to recover stronger while working against — and providing better alternatives to — destructive policies sold on empty promises that we know won’t work,” Lo Isidro, Americans for Prosperity spokesperson, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group is focused on pandemic response and economic recovery and Koch congratulated Biden on winning the election in November, saying he wants to work with the future president.

Congress convenes Wednesday to count the votes of the Electoral College and 13 Republican senators have endorsed challenging the election results. The long-shot effort to reject the results would require majorities in both chambers.

AFP’s super PAC, AFP Action, spent nearly $50 million on federal races in 2020. AFP Action backed House and Senate Republicans on both sides of the debate over election results and supported one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas), in his primary.