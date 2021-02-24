McAuliffe scores endorsement from major North American labor union

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.) on Wednesday scored the support of a major North American labor union in his bid to for another term as governor.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) formally endorsed McAuliffe, citing his work for the labor community during his first term as a governor, according to a statement exclusively obtained by The Hill.

"But he is not done yet," said Dennis L. Martire, the group's vice president and mid-Atlantic regional manager. "Just as he did in his first term, Terry will fight for union jobs that pay living wages and benefits. He is a leader who is proud to join unions in leading more working Virginians into the middle class."

LiUNA's mid-Atlantic chapter represents 40,000 workers in the construction industry.

The group's endorsement comes on the heels of another recent endorsement for McAuliffe from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

McAuliffe has proposed policies aimed at aiding Virginia's working-class community as part of his economic plan, which included raising the minimum wage two years earlier than what state lawmakers approved in their gradual minimum wage hike last year.

Additionally, the former governor proposed an economic plan last week that called for employers to make paid sick leave and family medical leave available on a statewide basis in addition to calling for a higher minimum wage. The former governor's plan also calls for federal dollars to be used to help families pay co-pays for childcare for families in need.

McAuliffe is widely seen as the frontrunner going into the Democratic primary but faces a crowded field. The other candidates include Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Lee Carter.

Virginia's Democratic primary will take place on June 8.