CPAC announces 2022 agenda, speakers

Organizers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have announced the full agenda and slate of speakers for this year's event, which will give several potential 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls face time with party activists.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpRepublicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri Mace: I'm going to win without Trump Walter Dellinger: a scholar and a mensch MORE, who has delivered a keynote address at the event several times in recent years, will again headline the conference with a speech on Saturday.

Breakout speeches and sessions will start Friday and run through Sunday.

Several other Republicans floated as potential future presidential candidates are slated to make appearances, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisRace to the bottom in the 'Sunshine State' Papa John's founder confirmed to speak at CPAC Trump's accounting firm has cut ties with him — here's why the GOP can't do the same MORE (R), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoThe specter of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East China and Russia declare Cold War II against the West Trump, DeSantis tensions shadow this year's CPAC MORE and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRepublicans scramble to halt Greitens in Missouri Mexico knocks Cruz after criticism Black women's groups marshal to defend and celebrate Biden court pick MORE (R).

Others slated to be part of the event include Donald Trump Jr., South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemCPAC's straw poll is the first Trump vs. DeSantis primary States advance bills targeting transgender youth Trump endorses Noem's reelection bid in South Dakota MORE (R), former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHawaii rep says he will 'reassess' political future amid calls to run for governor The perfect Democratic running mate for DeSantis? Progressives breathe sigh of relief after Afghan withdrawal MORE (Hawaii) and Papa John's founder John Schnatter.

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceCollins underscores need to reform Electoral Count Act: 'Peaceful transfer of power shouldn't require heroes' Pence says he believes RNC's clarification of 'legitimate political discourse,' calls Jan. 6 a 'tragic day' Trump's accounting firm has cut ties with him — here's why the GOP can't do the same MORE and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyWhy Mike Pence should run for president Trump endorses Rep. Nancy Mace's primary challenger GOP challenger says Mace 'sold out President Trump' MORE, who have also been floated as possible 2024 contenders, are not scheduled to speak at the event.

The event in Orlando, Fla., is expected to draw a number of congressional Republicans, conservative media figures and leading activists on the right. A full agenda can be seen here.