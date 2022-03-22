Kid Rock: Trump asked for advice on ISIS, North Korea

Kid Rock says former President Trump asked him for messaging advice on foreign policy, including the fight against ISIS and diplomacy with North Korea, during his time in the White House.

During a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired this week, Kid Rock recounted a conversation he says he had with Trump on a golf course around the time Trump had ordered a series of attacks on ISIS targets in the Middle East.

“I mean, I was there with him one day when he ended the caliphate. He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like — I don’t like to speak out of school. I hope I’m not. But he said something like, he was like, tell him like — yes, the tweet was — and I’m paraphrasing — but it was like, if you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you’re going to be dead,” the rocker said. “He goes, what do you think? I go, awesome. … Like, yes, tweet that out. I was like, I can’t add anything better than.”

Kid Rock said the tweet Trump eventually sent was “reworded and more political and like a little politically correct.”

The musician told Carlson that Trump at one pointed asked him, “What do you think we should do about North Korea?”

“I’m like, what?” Kid Rock remembered thinking. “I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, said he initially met Trump at the White House after being introduced to the president through former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R).

He said it was “really weird” to “get phone calls from him and stuff. It’s just kind of mind-blowing.”

The “All Summer Long” singer has headlined rallies for the former president and released a song in January bashing President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci.