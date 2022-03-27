Klobuchar says Thomas must recuse himself from election cases over wife’s texts

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is arguing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any case regarding the 2020 election after text messages sent by his wife to aides of former President Trump were revealed late last week.

“You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president’s chief of staff and she also knows this election, these cases, are going to come before her husband. This is a textbook case for removing him, recusing him from these decisions,” Klobuchar said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“All I hear is silence from the Supreme Court right now and that better change in the coming week because every other federal judge in the country except Supreme Court justices would have a guidance from ethics rules that says you got to recuse himself.”

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative justice’s wife, also attended a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and the newly revealed texts have sparked questions about the justice’s impartiality on matters related to the election.

Clarence Thomas has never stepped aside from a case due to a real or perceived conflict of interest resulting from his wife’s political activities, The Hill previously reported.

Klobuchar said on Sunday that the justice himself recused himself in 1995 from a case “involving a school because his son was going to that school.”

“I mean, the entire integrity of the court is on the line here,” she added. “And they had better speak out on this because you cannot have a justice hearing cases related to this election and, in fact, the ethics rules that apply to all the other federal judges say that if it involves a family member, appearance of impartiality, they have to recuse themselves.”