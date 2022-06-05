Just 28 percent in new poll approve of Biden’s handling of inflation

Only about a quarter of American voters say they approve of President Biden’s handling of inflation, compounding the president’s low approval rating.

In a new ABC News/Ipsos poll published Sunday, 28 percent of voters said they approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, with 27 percent approving how he is handling the rising gas prices.

Biden bode much better within his own party with 56 percent of Democrats approving of his handling of inflation and 51 percent saying the same about gas prices.

Thirty-seven percent said they approved the president’s handling of the economic recovery, a number which has remained relatively steady in the past few months, though it represents a 16-percentage point decline from nearly a year ago. In July 2021, 53 percent approved of Biden’s job on economic recovery.

Voters’ opinions on Biden’s job were not all negative, with 56 percent approving of Biden’s COVID-19 response.

The poll was conducted from June 3 to June 4 on a nationally representative sample of 542 adults.

Biden’s approval rating has remained consistently low since last August after the chaotic and deadly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

In late May, Biden received his lowest approval rating yet at only 36 percent. The rating has ticked up slightly with 42 percent of respondents approving of the job Biden is doing as president.

The latest approval ratings reflect the direct economic impact on U.S. consumers from rising gas and grocery prices.