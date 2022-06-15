Biden approval rating drops for third straight week in Reuters-Ipsos

President Biden’s approval rating has dropped for its third straight week, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.

The poll, which was completed on Tuesday, showed Biden’s approval rating at 39 percent, with 56 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance. A three-week decline for Biden’s approval rating marks a tough month for the president with the cost of gas and goods surging for Americans.

Biden’s approval rating hit 39 percent last week in a Morning Consult poll, which was an all-time low at the time in that survey.

Among Democrats, 74 percent approved of Biden’s performance this week, down from 85 percent in August, according to the Reuters-Ipsos poll, which is dismal news for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections this fall. Among Republicans, 11 percent approve of Biden’s performance, which has been consistent since August.

The president is heading into the midterms contending with soaring inflation, as well as Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, multiple recent mass shootings and a pending Supreme Court decision likely overturning Roe v. Wade.

Biden has stressed that he is focused on lowering inflation. To deal with gas prices, Biden has ordered the release of millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve.

The latest Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted on June 13 and 14 and among a total of 1,005 respondents. The margin of error in the poll was 4 percentage points.