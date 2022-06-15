White House counsel Dana Remus to leave role next month

White House counsel Dana Remus will leave the administration next month, the latest in a string of key officials to depart their posts ahead of the midterm elections.

Remus has served as President Biden’s top lawyer since he took office in early 2021. Remus previously worked as general counsel on the Biden campaign and in Obama White House. She also worked as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Remus will be replaced by Stuart Delery, who has served as her deputy counsel and has advised on issues like the COVID-19 response and the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus passed by Democrats last year.

Delery previously served as acting associate attorney general and he will be the first openly gay person to hold the role of White House counsel.

Delery and his team at the White House counsel’s office will likely have their hands full should Republicans retake the majority in the House or Senate, as GOP lawmakers have pledged to investigate Biden’s decisionmaking on Afghanistan, business dealings by his son, Hunter, and more.

Remus’s departure is the latest from a key official who has been with the White House since the beginning of Biden’s tenure. Jen Psaki departed as press secretary last month, Cedric Richmond left his role as senior adviser and head of the Office of Public Engagement, and a handful of assistants in the press office have taken other jobs within the administration.