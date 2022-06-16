Trump to hold rally in Illinois

Former President Trump is heading to Illinois later this month to hold a rally days ahead of the state’s primary, his Save America PAC announced on Thursday.

The rally, which is scheduled for June 25 in Mendon, Ill., comes one weekend before the June 28 primary.

The PAC’s statement did not list any candidates who would appear at the event. Trump has backed one challenger in the Prairie State: Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), who is taking on fellow Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) in the state’s newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

In a brief interview with NBC News in April, Miller told the news outlet that Trump told her during a recent conversation that he would rally for her, adding that any events would be planned for June. The trip was not confirmed by the former president’s team.

Miller has been a staunch Trump supporter since she was elected to Congress in 2020.

Davis has also backed the former president. However, he was not among the nearly 150 Republicans who objected to the certification of 2020 election results, as Miller was. He also introduced legislation along with Reps. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and James Comer (R-Ky.) to establish a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Davis also later voted with Illinois Republican colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger for separate legislation to create a commission to investigate the attack. That bill failed in the Senate after passing the House.