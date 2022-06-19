Biden marks Juneteenth as day of ‘profound weight and power’

President Biden on Sunday marked Juneteenth as “a day of profound weight and power.”

“It is a day of profound weight and power that reminds us of our extraordinary capacity to heal, hope, and emerge from our most painful moments into a better version of ourselves. Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments,” Biden said in a statement. “They confront them to grow stronger. And that is what this great nation must continue to do.”

“Emancipation marked the beginning, not the end, of America’s work to deliver on the promise of equality. To honor the true meaning of Juneteenth, we must not rest until we deliver the promise of America for all Americans,” he said.

Biden also highlighted installing a more diverse administration that places minorities in leadership roles as well as work in bolstering the Black community.

“We have implemented initiatives to expand economic opportunity for Black families, provided historic support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, improved health outcomes for Black communities, and taken important steps to protect voting rights, advance police reform, and enhance access to justice,” Biden added in his statement.

“This is a day to celebrate, to educate, and to act. As we mark Juneteenth, my Administration will continue our efforts to root out inequity from our country and institutions and ensure true liberty and justice for all,” Biden said.

This year marks the second year Juneteenth will be observed as a national holiday, a move implemented by Biden last year. The day was marked yearly by African Americans before it became a national holiday. It is often referred to as Jubilee or Emancipation and marks the emancipation of the last African Americans to be freed from slavery in the U.S.

Washington, D.C. also has several celebrations taking place including the Juneteenth Foundation’s Juneteeth Freedom Festival and music producer Pharrell Williams’ music festival, Something in the Water.