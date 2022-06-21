‘Nazi hunter’ Eli Rosenbaum to lead DOJ team investigating war crimes in Ukraine

The former director of the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations, which was responsible for identifying and deporting Nazi war criminals, will lead a team to investigate war crimes that have occurred in Ukraine.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a release Tuesday that Eli Rosenbaum, who has served in the department for 36 years, will lead the War Crimes Accountability Team, which will focus on war crimes and atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Working alongside our domestic and international partners, the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable every person complicit in the commission of war crimes, torture, and other grave violations during the unprovoked conflict in Ukraine,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the release.

The DOJ made the announcement as Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with the country’s prosecutor general to discuss the U.S. commitment to prosecute those responsible for war crimes in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rosenbaum will be responsible for coordinating efforts across the DOJ and the rest of the federal government, the release stated. Prosecutors from the DOJ’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section will also work with Rosenbaum on holding those responsible accountable.

The team will also support the DOJ’s ongoing investigation of potential war crimes over which the U.S. has jurisdiction, including the wounding and killing of American journalists covering the Russian invasion.

Numerous Russian war crimes have been reported throughout the war, including the killing of civilians and multiple allegations of Russian soldiers raping women.