First lady Jill Biden visits Surfside building collapse site on one-year anniversary

First lady Jill Biden on Friday visited the site of the collapsed apartment building in Surfside, Fla., where 98 people died one year ago.

“On behalf of my husband, President Biden, whose heart and prayers have never left this community, we stand with you today and always. And as we gather, we express gratitude for this community,” Biden said in remarks at the Surfside Remembrance Event.

The 12-story condominium tower collapsed in the Miami suburb on June 24, 2021. A Miami-Dade Circuit Judge this week gave final approval to just over $1 billion in settlements for victims.

The first lady at the event thanked the fire fighters and first responders, as well as the members of the Surfside community and those across the U.S. who helped victims’ families.

“We honor the light you found in each other—a fellowship you never wanted to be a part of, but draw strength from just the same,” she said. “If there is something strong enough to help us carry the burden of grief forward—something able to break its gravitational pull—it’s love.”

She shared a message of unity to mark the anniversary, saying that Americans are still mourning the losses from the day. She also acknowledged the families whose loved ones died in the collapse.

“There are some who might say that the hurt fades over time. But we know that’s not true. There is a collapsed star spinning inside of us, and we will forever live in its gravity,” she said. “The things we carry are heavier now. And one year later—or many years later—our knees sometimes buckle beneath the weight of our grief.”

The visit is part of a two-day trip to Florida for the first lady. On Thursday, she was in Palm Beach for an event at a health center to highlight private sector commitments to end cancer, as part of the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.