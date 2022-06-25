White House condemns Oslo shooting ahead of Pride event

The White House condemned a shooting that took place early Saturday in Oslo, Norway, around a gay bar and ahead of the capital’s Pride parade later that day.

“The horrific shooting in Norway this morning has been felt around the world. The United States strongly condemns this act of terror. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, the diverse and strong LGBTQI+ community of Oslo, our close NATO ally Norway, and all who have been devastated by this senseless act,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

He said that the U.S. had offered its assistance to the Norwegian government following the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, two people were left dead and a number of others wounded after a gunman opened fire close to London Pub, a gay bar in Oslo, and hours ahead of a Pride parade slated to happen in the capital later on Saturday.

Officials have detained a 42-year-old citizen from Norway originally born in Iran and identified him as a suspect in the shooting, according to The New York Times. He faces multiple charges, including terrorist acts, murder and attempted murder, per The Washington Post.

The incident is being probed as both a hate crime and an act of terrorism.

Oslo Pride said the parade was canceled and urged people to not show up anyway; multiple news outlets reported that the capital later saw people marching through the streets.

Other politicians around the world offered their condolences

“My condolences go to the victims and to their relatives, to the injured and to the Norwegian people. We stand stronger against hatred if we stand together,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, claiming the suspect was an “Islamic terrorist.”

“London stands with Oslo. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the victims, their families and all those affected by this horrific attack, hours before Oslo’s #Pride was due to take place. #LoveIsLove and hate will never win,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted.