Biden, Erdogan speak ahead of NATO summit

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid where the two leaders will cross paths.

The conversation was Biden’s first with Erdogan since the Turkish president raised objections to the bids by Sweden and Finland to join the NATO alliance.

According to the White House readout, Biden told Erdogan that he “looks forward” to seeing him at the summit in Madrid, which kicks off on Tuesday.

“President Biden noted he looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO Summit in Madrid where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Transatlantic security and other threats to the Alliance such as terrorism, as well as take historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defense and security,” the White House readout said.

The readout did not make specific mention of the bids by Sweden and Finland to join NATO. Still, their membership bids promise to be a leading topic at the NATO gathering in Spain. Biden threw his support behind Sweden and Finland seeking to join the alliance last month after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Some experts have argued that Biden needs to get more directly involved in resolving the dispute. Turkey has accused Sweden and Finland of not doing enough to fight terrorism and demanded the extradition of suspects affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Some suspect that Turkey is looking for concessions in holding up the bids and that the U.S. will need to offer Ankara something in return, like American-made fighter jets.

It’s unclear if Biden will meet one-on-one with Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, which is taking place over the course of three days.

“Nothing is scheduled at the moment, but they may very well have the opportunity to see one another at the NATO Summit,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday.

Sullivan said he has been speaking daily with counterparts from Sweden, Finland, and Turkey and that Biden is following the talks “very closely.”