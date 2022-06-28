White House cites ‘dangerous ramifications’ to providing abortion services on federal land

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday warned that there could be dangerous ramifications to providing abortion services on federal lands in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration has come under pressure from progressives to take tougher actions in response to Roe v. Wade’s overturning, including considering the use of federal land in states opposed to abortion to provide the service.

But Jean-Pierre said it doing so could put those providing and getting the service at legal and physical risk.

“With this proposal — we understand the proposal is well intentioned, but here’s the thing: It could actually put women and providers at risk. And importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal land, could potentially be prosecuted,” she told reporters on Air Force One.

“As we understand why they would put forward this proposal, there’s actually dangerous ramifications to doing this,” she added.

Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), have called on the Biden administration to use federal land to create places where people can receive abortions in states that restrict them.

Vice President Harris on Monday told CNN that the Biden administration is not discussing providing abortion services on federal lands when she was questioned on what executive powers Biden has to act following the Supreme Court’s historic decision.

Jean-Pierre on Tuesday also told reporters, “We’re looking at an array of other actions.”

Biden in remarks on Friday vowed to do what he can with his executive authority, including by ensuring access to Food and Drug Administration-approved contraception and medication to end early pregnancies and by protecting women who will now be required to travel to states where abortion rights are protected.