Biden to meet Mexican president after summit snub, official says

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday confirmed that President Biden will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in July.

Ebrard confirmed the news on Twitter and added that the meeting between López Obrador and Biden will take place on July 12.

He shared that the agenda for the meeting has already been agreed upon with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the White House team.

The meeting will come a month after López Obrador’s snub of the U.S.-led Summit of the Americas; the Mexican president pulled out of the event after the U.S.’s refusal to invite the leaders of Cuba and Nicaragua and representatives of the Maduro government in Venezuela.

“There can be no Summit of the Americas if all the countries of the American continent do not participate,” López Obrador said in May. “Or there can be, but we believe that means continuing of old politics of interventionism, of a lack of respect of their communities.”

López Obrador, who has praised former President Trump despite Trump’s anti-Hispanic campaign rhetoric, has had a tense relationship with Biden since he took office. He had initially refused to recognize the results of the U.S. presidential election and said he would hold off on recognizing Biden’s win until it was officially announced.

