Russia bans Jill Biden, daughter from entering country

Russia on Tuesday announced additional sanctions against 25 Americans that bar them from entering the country, targeting first lady Jill Biden and her daughter, among others.

The sanctions are aimed at individuals accused of “shaping the Russiaphobic” policies of the United States, according to the Russian foreign ministry. In addition to the Bidens, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) were also listed.

The White House, asked about the sanctions Tuesday while President Biden was en route to a NATO summit in Spain, called Russia’s action “cynical.”

“I have no reaction to that other than it just goes to show you that the Russian capacity for these kinds of cynical moves is basically bottomless, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of us that they would do something like this,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The Russia sanctions come in response to a slew of U.S. penalties imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and its allies have targeted various Russian economic sectors and Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and his closest allies. The Biden administration in April sanctioned Putin’s daughters, a possible precursor to Moscow targeting Biden’s family.

Russia has previously sanctioned President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.