Administration

Trump threw lunch against the wall over Barr interview, Hutchinson says

by Brett Samuels - 06/28/22 2:18 PM ET

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on Tuesday that former President Trump was so upset that then-Attorney General William Barr dismissed claims of widespread election fraud that he threw his lunch at the wall in the West Wing dining room. 

Hutchinson recalled hearing noise from down the hall shortly after Barr’s interview with the Associated Press went live. In the interview, Barr said he had not seen evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite Trump’s claims to the contrary. 

“I first noticed there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate,” Hutchinson testified to the House panel.

“The valet had articulated that the president was extremely angry at the attorney general’s AP interview and had thrown his lunch against the wall, which was causing them to have to clean up,” she added. “So I grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out.” 

Hutchinson said it was not the only time she’d heard of Trump losing his temper. She said there were “several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the table cloth.” 

