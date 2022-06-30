trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden says he won’t ask Saudi Arabia to increase oil production

by Alex Gangitano - 06/30/22 10:16 AM ET
AP/Susan Walsh
President Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

President Biden on Thursday said he won’t ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase oil production during his visit to the Middle East next month.

“No, I’m not going to ask them. I’m going to ask— all the Gulf States are meeting. I’ve indicated to them that I thought they should be increasing oil production generically, not to the Saudis particularly. And I think, I hope, we see them in their own interest concluding that makes sense to do,” Biden said at a press conference in Spain.

He said that increasing oil production is not the purpose of his trip to Saudi Arabia. His visit is part of a larger trip to the Middle East from July 13 to 16, which includes travel to Israel and the West Bank and Jeddah for a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“It’s in Saudi Arabia, but it’s not about Saudi Arabia,” he said. “It’s in Saudi Arabia.”

“I guess I will see the king and the crown prince, but that’s not the meeting I’m going to. They’ll be part of a much larger meeting,” he added.

Experts have said that it’s not guaranteed that lower gasoline prices would come out of Biden convincing the Kingdom to stabilize global oil markets. Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and unofficial head of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Biden’s upcoming meeting with the crown prince has drawn scrutiny from human rights advocates and marks a stark reversal from Biden’s promise on the campaign trail to make the kingdom a “pariah” over the killing of the dissident Saudi writer and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Tags Biden Biden Saudi Arabia trip Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gas prices Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. Supreme Court rules for Biden in ...
  3. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  4. What is COVID-19 'rebound'? CDC ...
  5. Supreme Court curbs EPA’s climate ...
  6. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  7. Trump doesn’t rule out running with ...
  8. Biden calls for filibuster carveout ...
  9. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  10. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  11. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  12. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  13. Sen. Leahy, third in line to ...
  14. The next financial hammer to ...
  15. Trump denies lunging at Secret ...
  16. Supreme Court agrees to hear ...
  17. These are the least independent ...
  18. Republicans dismiss Hutchinson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video