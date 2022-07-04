Biden, former presidents commemorate Fourth of July

President Biden and a handful of former presidents commemorated the Fourth of July on Monday as the United States celebrated its independence.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal. Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead,” Biden said in a tweet.

“Happy Fourth of July!!!” former President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, also noting that “it’s not looking good for our Country right now.”

The former president pointed to high inflation, the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and stock market turmoil, saying “none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President!!!”

Former President Obama used his July 4 post to urge Americans to “recommit” to fighting for democracy.

“Happy Fourth of July! As we celebrate today, let’s thank our armed forces and their families for their service to our country. And let’s recommit to fighting for our democracy—there’s still so much work to be done to perfect our union,” Obama tweeted.

The Jimmy Carter President Library, meanwhile, tweeted multicolored artwork of the Statue of Liberty.

Former President Clinton retweeted a clip of previous comments he made, in which he said, “Our democracy must be not only the envy of the world but the engine of our own renewal. There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.”

Clinton reiterated those sentiments in a tweet including the clip.

“Like the Founders and so many generations before us, now it’s our turn to protect this great American experiment. I still believe there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America Happy Fourth to all,” he said.