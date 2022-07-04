trending:

Administration

Biden says federal law enforcement will assist with hunt for July 4 shooter

by Jared Gans - 07/04/22 4:51 PM ET

President Biden pledged federal assistance in capturing the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people. 

Biden said in a statement that he has spoken to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (D), offering the “full support” of the federal government to the community. 

“[First lady] Jill [Biden] and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said. “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.” 

“I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time,” he said, adding that local residents “should follow guidance from leadership on the ground.”

Illinois lawmakers described the shooting, which also injured at least 24 people, as “terrifying” in statements on Monday. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), whose district includes Highland Park, said he is monitoring the situation closely and in contact with the mayor. 

Biden said there is still much work to do on gun violence despite the bipartisan reform legislation he signed last month. 

A group of senators concentrated their efforts on reaching an agreement on combating the violence in the aftermath of shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May. The package includes enhanced background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, increased funding for mental health and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. 

Biden said the legislation includes actions that will “save lives.” 

“But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence,” he said.

