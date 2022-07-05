Biden orders flags be lowered to honor victims of Highland Park shooting

President Biden on Tuesday ordered flags be lowered to half-staff until Saturday evening to honor the victims of a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

The president issued a proclamation “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence” a day after a gunman killed six people and injured dozens more in Highland Park, Ill., at a Fourth of July celebration.

Flags will be lowered at government buildings and at military installations until sunset on Saturday.

A gunman opened fire at an annual holiday parade in the suburb located nearly 30 miles from the city of Chicago, sending families scrambling for safety.

Authorities late Monday arrested 22-year-old Robert Crimo III, a person of interest in the shooting, following a brief car pursuit.