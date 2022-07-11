trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Blinken calls assassinated former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe a ‘man of vision’

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/11/22 9:15 AM ET
Stefani Reynolds/AP via pool
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his airplane at Yokota Air Base in Fussa on the outskirts of Tokyo Monday, July 11, 2022. Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday visited Japan to pay respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while speaking at a campaign event on Friday.

Blinken told reporters that he visited with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while stopping in the country and said President Biden had asked him personally to share his condolences.

“I came at the president’s behest because, more than allies, we’re friends,” Blinken said. “And when a friend is hurting, other friends show up. We try to help ease the burden, share the sense of loss, give a shoulder, and that’s what we’re trying to do today.”

Blinken said he gave Kishida letters that Biden wrote to the Abe family. Biden himself visited the Japanese Embassy in Washington on Friday to sign a condolence book and pay his respects to Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, saying he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by Abe’s killing.

“We saw in him something rare — a man of vision who had the ability to realize that vision,” Blinken said on Monday.

Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party, which Abe was also a member of, won a majority of seats in Sunday’s upper house elections with coalition partner Komeito. Abe was assassinated while stumping for candidates in advance of the election.

Abe’s party vowed to continue work on the former prime minister’s unfinished goals following the election, including on issues like strengthening the Japanese military and revising Japan’s pacifist constitution enshrined in the postwar period.

Blinken and other top U.S. officials have hailed Abe’s legacy of boosting Japan’s role on the global stage, pointing to economic reforms and his belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“It’s such a loss, too, because during his time in office Prime Minister Abe really took the relationship between our countries to new heights,” Blinken said.

Blinken made Monday’s stop in Japan as part of a pre-scheduled international trip.

Blinken was already in Asia at the time of Abe’s assassination for a meeting of foreign ministers from Group of 20 countries in Indonesia that preceded a visit to Thailand.

Tags Antony Blinken Antony Blinken Biden Fumio Kishida Fumio Kishida Japan Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe Assasination

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New faces begin to surface as ...
  2. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  3. DOJ says it interviewed Trump’s ...
  4. Republicans aren’t guaranteed to ...
  5. Paul Ryan ‘found himself sobbing’ ...
  6. This Florida House race is giving ...
  7. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  8. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  9. The Supreme Court’s impact on the ...
  10. Buttigieg defends anti-Kavanaugh ...
  11. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  12. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  13. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Can ...
  15. 64 percent of Democrats want someone ...
  16. Durbin says it’s ‘not ...
  17. The time has come: Defund the ...
  18. No constitutional authority for a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video