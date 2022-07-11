US says it backs Canadian move to help Germany import natural gas from Russia

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said the U.S. supports Canada’s decision to help Germany import natural gas from Russia despite global sanctions aimed at bankrupting the Kremlin from waging war on Ukraine.

Canada’s government had earlier said it would provide a sanctions exemption and return a turbine that was undergoing repairs in the country to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the biggest pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Europe.

“In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy,” Price said in a statement.

The pipeline was shut down Monday to undergo repairs for an estimated 10 days. Concerns have been raised in Europe that Russia could exploit the shutdown to hold hostage countries that sanction Moscow for its aggression in Ukraine.

Germany blocked the operation of the completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an offensive against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia, in turn, has decreased or blocked natural gas flows to European countries as international sanctions have squeezed its economy and countries have moved to ban the import of Russian oil. Critics say the Kremlin is lashing out and blackmailing countries over the sanctions.

The turbine issue illustrates the challenge Europe faces in decoupling from Russia’s energy sector as it tries to deprive Moscow of key revenues it can use to fund its nearly five-month war in Ukraine, while also facing domestic pressure to have enough energy on hand for its countries and combat rising prices.

“We are working with our Allies and partners to reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and maintain pressure on President Putin, including exploring ways to further reduce Russia’s energy-derived revenues to continue curtailing Russia’s ability to fund its brutal, ongoing war in Ukraine,” Price continued.

“At the same time, we are taking active steps to limit the impact of President Putin’s war on global energy markets and protect our economies.”

Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said the turbine will be under a “time-limited and revocable permit … to access reliable and affordable energy as they continue to transition away from Russian oil and gas.”

However, the Ukrainian government said it was deeply disappointed in the decision by Canada to return the turbine, saying the sanctions exemption is a response to “the whims of Russia” and came on the same day of Russian shelling on residential areas in a handful of Ukrainian cities and territories.

“The transfer of the Nord Stream-1 turbine will allow [Russia] to continue to use energy as a tool of hybrid warfare against Europe,” the Ukrainian statement read.

This report was updated at 9:42 a.m. to reflect that State Department spokesperson Ned Price made the comments.