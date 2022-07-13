Biden approval rating up 3 points from record low: poll

President Biden’s approval rating ticked up 3 percentage points, according to a new poll, after record-low job performance numbers last week

The Reuters-Ipsos poll found that Biden’s approval rating rose to 39 percent, compared to 36 percent last week, which Reuters noted was the lowest approval rating he has received since he took office.

A similar poll in May first recorded the 36 percent approval rating for Biden.

The latest survey also found an increase of those within his party who approved of the job he is doing as president. Democrats last week gave Biden a 69 percent approval rating, but that rose to 74 percent this week.

Still, the poll found that 55 percent of all respondents do not approve of Biden’s job as president, and just 12 percent of Republicans give the president a thumbs-up.

Biden received a boost last week when the monthly jobs report showed that the country had added a whopping 372,000 jobs during June, beating out expectations that about 278,000 jobs would be added.

The president immediately celebrated the news, saying in a statement on Friday that “In the second quarter of this year, we created more jobs than in any quarter under any of my predecessors in the nearly 40 years before the pandemic.”

“We have more Americans working in the private sector today than any day during Donald Trump’s Presidency — more people than any time in our history,” he added.

Recent polling has also offered some good news to Democrats who are bracing for a challenging environment in the November midterm elections.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday found that Democrats held a 4-percentage point lead over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll, which was completed on Tuesday and conducted over two days, surveyed 1,004 adults, including 365 Republicans and 418 Democrats. The credibility interval is 4 percentage points.