Administration

US announces new tech partnership with Israel to study AI, address climate change

by Brad Dress - 07/13/22 10:43 AM ET
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Biden on Wednesday announced a new technological partnership with Israel focused on addressing climate change, studying artificial intelligence and countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House released a statement saying the new strategic tech partnership will involve interagency dialogue between the U.S. and Israel and that officials will meet annually, with the first meeting set to take place in the fall of this year.

Biden’s new agreement comes amid his trip to the Middle East for high-stakes discussions with several world leaders as tensions soar in the region. Like other U.S. leaders, Biden has forged strong ties with Israel and the nation’s new prime minister, Yair Lapid.

The U.S. and Israel have other agreements and partnerships, including security and economic pacts. But Wednesday’s announced partnership promises to “deepen bilateral engagements” as well as “advance and protect critical and emerging technologies,” according to the White House.

The two countries will tackle the pandemic by facilitating research and development ventures and address climate change by studying and deploying new technologies.

They also plan to study the emerging field of AI through the fields of transportation, medicine and agriculture.

Biden’s visit to the Middle Eastern country follows a shakeup in the Israeli government, which saw Lapid step in as the interim prime minister until the November elections, taking the position over from ally Naftali Bennett.

Other tensions in the Middle East include a potential new nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran, which Israel has expressed disdain for, and violent clashes between Israeli forces and the Palestinian people.

The death of American journalist Shereen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed during an Israeli raid in the West Bank, has also outraged American officials.

