43 percent of voters would give Biden a ‘D’ or ‘F’ on bipartisanship: poll

Forty-three percent of voters would grade President Biden a “D” or an “F” grade on his ability to work in a bipartisan manner, according to a poll commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center and conducted by Morning Consult out Thursday.

Thirty percent would give Biden either an “A” or a “B” grade and another 16 percent gave the president a “C.” An additional 12 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

Democratic members of the House and Senate received slightly less negative marks from voters, with only 38 percent of respondents giving both caucuses a “D” or an “F.”

Meanwhile, only 20 percent of respondents graded Republican members of the House and Senate with either an “A” or a “B” on bipartisanship, with 44 percent giving Senate Republicans a “D” or an “F” and 43 percent saying the same about House Republicans.

Biden stressed bipartisanship when he campaigned for office but disputes both between the parties and within his own party have stymied many of his priorities.

Congress last month passed and Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill, the first such measure in decades.

But Biden has also gone after some members of the GOP as “MAGA Republicans” and as gotten steadily more vocal about trying to lay blame for the lack of legislative progress at Republicans’ feet.

The Bipartisan Policy Center poll was conducted between June 29 and July 1 with 2,005 registered voters surveyed. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.