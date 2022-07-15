Top Harris aide to leave administration next month

One of Vice President Harris’s longest-serving aides will depart the Biden administration next month, a source confirmed to The Hill on Friday.

Rohini Kosoglu, who serves as domestic policy adviser to the vice president, is set to leave the job in August. Kosoglu was one of the few staffers Harris brought with her from the Senate to her unsuccessful presidential campaign to the office of the vice president.

“She knew her better than anyone on staff,” said one source in Harris World.

The vice president praised Kosoglu in a statement to The Hill on Friday, calling her “a brilliant and trusted leader who has been at my side for years from the U.S. Senate to the campaign trail to the White House.”

“She has brought vision, strategic judgment, and a depth of experience as our Administration has addressed some of the most urgent challenges facing our nation. She is an exceptional public servant and I am enormously grateful for her service. Rohini will remain a valued advisor and friend,” Harris said.

The Washington Post first reported that Kosoglu would be leaving. She told the outlet she wanted to spend more time with her family. Kosoglu has three young children, and she disputed the idea that her exit was another sign of dysfunction in Harris’s office.

Kosoglu was widely respected by those who worked with her on the campaign trail and in Harris’s office.

“She’s been going full speed since [Harris] got to the Senate,” one source told The Hill. “Can’t do that forever.”

Harris has seen significant turnover among top aides over the last several months. Her press secretary, communications director and chief of staff have all departed since the winter, sparking numerous reports about staffing turmoil and Harris’s management style.

Harris has in recent weeks been the face of the White House’s response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and imperiling abortion access. Harris has traveled across the country and spoken with state, local and federal officials about the need to protect reproductive health care.