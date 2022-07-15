Pence to deliver speech in DC day before Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech to the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation later this month, one day before former President Trump returns to Washington, D.C., for the first time since the end of his presidency last year.

Pence will speak about the policies he believes will “save our great nation” and why activists should not stop fighting for the country’s future, according to the organization’s website.

“The basic rights for which our Founders fought are under attack by the left, and there’s never been more of a need for strong conservative policies,” the website reads. “The Freedom Agenda, a bold policy agenda from 48th Vice President Mike Pence, paints a bright picture of what America could be, if we’re willing to fight for her.”

The event will take place on July 25, one day before Trump speaks at a summit hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded by former Trump administration officials. Trump has given speeches across the country since his time in the White House came to an end, but he has not returned to D.C. in a year-and-a-half.

Both Trump and Pence have been rumored to be considering runs for the presidency in 2024.

Pence backed Trump throughout most of his presidency but the two split over Pence’s refusal to reject the certification of President Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Trump said in an interview with New York Magazine published Thursday that he has made up his mind about whether he will mount a third run for the White House and the main question is whether he will wait until after the midterm elections to announce his decision.

Pence has given a series of high-profile speeches and traveled to early primary and caucus states, potentially positioning himself to run for the office.

Advancing American Freedom, a nonprofit organization that Pence founded that advocates for conservative policy, did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.