trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House calls Uvalde shooting report ‘devastating’

by Brett Samuels - 07/18/22 4:06 PM ET
Uvalde
Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School on June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the mass shooting that left 21 people dead at the elementary school but “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday called a new report detailing the inaction of officers during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting “devastating” and “unacceptable.”

President Biden was aware of the report, which was released Sunday, Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing.

“I will say this: It is devastating … and frankly unacceptable, the report that came out just yesterday. It adds on more questions to how law enforcement reacted,” she said.

Jean-Pierre noted the Department of Justice is doing an independent review of actions by law enforcement in response to the shooting.

A Texas House investigative committee on Sunday released a scathing 77-page report detailing law enforcement failures in the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

In total, 376 law enforcement officers responded to the scene, but the classroom where the shooter was located was not breached for more than an hour, according to the document.

The report determined that despite the massive response, no individual or department appeared to take a leadership role to coordinate and direct a quick response to the incident.

Much of the criticism in the wake of the shooting centered around Pete Arredondo, the then-chief of the Uvalde school district police. The report identifies Arredondo as the natural person to take the role based on the agency’s training and policies.

“The void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon,” the report stated.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre mass shooting Uvalde investigation Uvalde police Uvalde school shooting Uvalde shooting

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  2. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  3. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  4. Cracks form in Biden’s Senate ...
  5. It’s time for the Democratic ...
  6. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  7. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  8. GOP Senate candidate arrested for ...
  9. Democrats’ bad policies are ...
  10. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
  11. Juan Williams: McConnell teeters on ...
  12. Former GOP Sen. Simpson in ...
  13. The left’s abortion infowars have ...
  14. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  15. Is COVID-19 living in your freezer?
  16. Bannon’s trial over defying Jan. 6 ...
  17. Netflix braces for critical earnings ...
  18. CNN’s Margaret Hoover slams Ted ...
Load more

Video

See all Video