trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Secret Service arrests individual for entering road near Jill Biden’s motorcade

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/19/22 4:54 PM ET
Secret Service agents stand around a presidential limo as President Barack Obama arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
Secret Service agents stand around a presidential limo as President Barack Obama arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

The Secret Service arrested an individual on Monday evening for allegedly entering a restricted roadway near first lady Jill Biden’s motorcade and attempting to evade officers.

The Secret Service said in a statement that uniformed division officers ordered the individual to stop at approximately 5:02 p.m. on Monday but that they attempted to flee from the officers. The agency said the motorcade’s movement was unaffected.

“The individual was detained after attempting to flee from officers, two of whom were transported to an area hospital for evaluation following a minor physical altercation,” the Secret Service said.

The suspect also was transported for evaluation after requesting medical attention, according to the statement.

They were charged with assault on a police officer, failure to obey, crossing a police line and resisting arrest.

The Secret Service did not say where the incident took place.

The first lady was scheduled to deliver remarks at the Military Child Education Coalition Global Summit at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, roughly 90 minutes after the alleged altercation. That event took place at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Washington, located just under a mile from the White House. 

The Hill has reached out to first lady’s office for comment.

Tags Arrest Jill Biden Jill Biden motorcade Secret Service

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  2. McConnell: Trump will face ...
  3. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  4. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  5. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  6. Heinrich: ‘Not fair’ for Manchin ...
  7. Biden weighing climate emergency ...
  8. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  9. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  10. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  11. Bannon attorney asks jurors to ...
  12. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
  13. Ohio Supreme Court tosses out ...
  14. Justice Department probe into Trump ...
  15. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  16. Oklahoma town’s first openly ...
  17. Fauci: ‘I’m not going to retire’
  18. Growing support for political ...
Load more

Video

See all Video