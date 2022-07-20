Wisconsin Assembly Speaker says Trump pressed him to decertify 2020 election last week

The Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly said former President Trump called him last week to try to convince Republicans in the state to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results.

Speaker Robin Vos (R) told the Milwaukee-based ABC affiliate WISN that Trump called him after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that most ballot drop boxes were not allowed, only permitting those placed in election offices.

“It’s very consistent,” Vos said. “He makes the case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it’s not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet.”

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday that Vos should act on the ruling.

“So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal? This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!” Trump said. “I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto. Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!”

Vos told WISN that the state court’s ruling does not invalidate the ballots placed in drop boxes during the 2020 election but just says that they cannot be used in the future.

“I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” Vos said. “There’s very little we can do to control or predict what he will do.”

Trump did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

Trump since losing the 2020 election has pressured lawmakers and officials around the country to back his claims that he actually won the election.

Investigations by various states and groups have not found any evidence that widespread fraud led to Trump’s loss to President Biden. Other more far-fetched claims have also been put in public view by various Trump allies.

A mob of Trump’s supporters overwhelmed police and invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote by Congress.

A House panel is now investigating Trump’s involvement in that effort, laying the case that the mob was spurred on by the president to riot at the Capitol. Its latest public hearing will be Thursday night.

Trump is considering another run for the White House, which could be announced in the weeks to come.