Biden to visit Florida for Black law enforcement event, DNC rally

President Biden is slated to visit the battleground state of Florida on Monday to deliver a speech at a conference hosted by a Black law enforcement organization, and will also appear at a political rally.

The trip will be Biden’s second to the state of Florida since taking office and is further evidence of Biden’s domestic travel picking up as the November midterm elections draw closer.

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden would visit Orlando to attend an annual conference held by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The president will also travel to Tampa to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally.

Biden last visited Florida in July 2021 to tour the damage from a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside. Biden had a friendly meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) during that visit, an episode that is unlikely to repeat itself when he travels to the Sunshine State next week.

Biden recently traveled to Ohio in between international trips to Europe in the Middle East and is visiting Massachusetts and Pennsylvania this week to promote his administration’s agenda on addressing climate change and gun violence, respectively.

This year, Florida has a gubernatorial election and one Senate race, in addition to other congressional and state legislature races. The state’s primaries are held in August.

Vice President Harris recently visited Florida to hold a roundtable on abortion in Orlando and receive a briefing from U.S. Central Command in Tampa.