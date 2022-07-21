trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Read full text: White House memo on Biden testing positive for COVID-19

by TheHill.com - 07/21/22 11:25 AM ET
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Massachusetts to announce new actions on climate change. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced Thursday.

The president, who is 79 years old, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the development is certain to trigger concerns about his health given his age. 

Shortly after the announcement, White House physician Kevin O’Connor provided an update on Biden’s condition.

Read the memo below.

Tags Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s ...
  2. Secret Service turns over single ...
  3. House passes bill to protect access ...
  4. Republicans fret as Walker stumbles ...
  5. Here are the key Senate Republican ...
  6. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  7. Retired generals, admirals in ...
  8. Why put solar panels on the surface ...
  9. Webb telescope suffered ...
  10. Biden experiencing ‘very mild ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from ...
  12. Prosecutors rest their case against ...
  13. What is Paxlovid, the pill Biden is ...
  14. House committee advances bill to ban ...
  15. Chris Cuomo to sit for first ...
  16. Groups demand DOJ explain position on ...
  17. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims ...
  18. Clarence Thomas opinion sparks House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video