Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved,’ doctor says

President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms are almost completely resolved, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum released by the White House on Monday.

The president, who completed his fourth day of the antiviral Paxlovid on Sunday evening, only has residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness, O’Connor said.

“His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” O’Connor wrote. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal.”

O’Connor added that this oxygen saturation on room air is “excellent” and his lungs are clear.

The president’s physician on Saturday said that Biden likely contracted the BA.5 variant, which makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States. At the time, Biden’s symptoms were a sore throat and body aches.

Biden, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. O’Connor said on Monday that Biden continues to tolerate Paxlovid “well” and the president is “experiencing no shortness of breath at all.”

He also “continues to be very specifically conscientious” to protect people in the residence, White House staff and Secret Service agents who have to be close to him, O’Connor said.

The president has two virtual events on his schedule on Monday, including remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Conference and a meeting with labor leaders and executives on the semiconductor bill.

Biden, who is 79 years old, is at higher risk of severe illness because of his age, but health experts say that he’s unlikely to fall seriously ill because he is up-to-date on his vaccinations and receiving Paxlovid.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha will brief reporters on Monday, after fielding questions about Biden’s condition on Thursday and Friday.

Updated: 11:48 a.m.