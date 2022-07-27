Biden approval rating drops to 41 percent in Massachusetts: poll

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 41 percent in Massachusetts, according to a new Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll, the latest piece of bad news for Biden and Democrats ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

The poll found 48 percent of Massachusetts voters disapprove of Biden’s performance.

The numbers are a drop from an April Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll that showed 46 percent of Massachusetts voters approved of Biden’s job as president, while 46 percent disapproved.

The dip in approval comes as Americans continue to struggle with inflation and other domestic issues, including rising gas prices and a baby formula shortage.

Biden appears to be losing ground with his own party. The poll found his approval among Democrats fell from 75 percent in April to 62 percent this month, following widespread frustration with the White House’s handling of several key issues.

The poll also found just 35 percent of independent voters in the state approve of Biden’s performance.

The groups Biden did best with in Massachusetts were women and Americans above 56 years old. He did the worst with Hispanic voters and those between the ages of 18 and 35.

The poll is another worrying sign for Democrats as they prepare for a tough midterm election year that is expected to go well for Republicans.

It is also a bad sign for Biden, who has seen his approval ratings tumble even as he says he will run for president again in 2024.

In a recent New Hampshire poll, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had slightly more support than Biden in a question regarding voters’ choice in president for 2024, with Buttigieg getting 17 percent support and Biden getting 16 percent.

Massachusetts is a historically Democratic state that helped Biden win the 2020 presidential primary and general election.

The poll was conducted July 20-23 among 569 respondents. The margin of error is 4.1 percentage points.