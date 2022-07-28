trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden urges House to ‘put politics aside’ and pass chips bill

by Brett Samuels - 07/28/22 1:36 PM ET
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

President Biden on Thursday urged lawmakers in the House to “put politics aside” and pass a bill boosting the manufacturing of semiconductors after Republicans indicated they would oppose the legislation in the wake of a reconciliation package outlined by Democrats.

“I hope that the House is going to pass this bill today. My plea is, put politics aside. Get it done,” Biden said during remarks focused mainly on the reconciliation package announced hours after the Senate passed the chips bill. 

“We need to lower the cost of automobiles, appliances, smart phones, consumer electronics and so much more. All of these things are powered– almost everything in our lives is powered by these semiconductors and tiny computer chips,” Biden added.

The chips bill, Biden argued, would create tens of thousands of additional jobs, would help lower inflation by shoring up supply chains, and it would increase the United States’s economic footing in competing with China.

“Look, we should pass this today and get moving,” Biden said.

The Senate on Wednesday passed the $280 billion bill to subsidize the domestic chip manufacturing industry and provide tens of billions of dollars for scientific research to keep the country’s technological edge in the global economy. The vote was 64-33, a bipartisan majority.

Hours later, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced a deal on a $369 billion package for spending on climate and health care, as well as changes to close tax loopholes for corporations, all key priorities for Biden.

That announcement has triggered pushback from House Republican leadership, which is now urging members of its conference to vote against the chips bill.

“This legislation comes to the House precisely as Senate Democrats have allegedly struck a deal on their partisan reconciliation bill, pairing up a tone-deaf agenda that on one hand gives billions away in corporate handouts, and on the other hand undoes historic tax cuts implemented by Republicans,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office wrote in the memo.

Democrats have a narrow majority in the House and could pass the bill if all members are on board, or if a small number of Republicans buck leadership to vote for the chips bill.

Tags Biden Charles Schumer chips bill Chuck Schumer Joe Biden Joe Manchin Joe Manchin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. Kushner in new book claims Kelly ...
  3. How recessions haunted three ...
  4. Big business groups lash out at ...
  5. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  6. Whip-lash: House GOP moves to oppose ...
  7. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  8. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  11. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  12. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  13. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  14. Cassidy Hutchinson, Jan. 6 panel star ...
  15. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  16. Biden’s student loans plan shrouded ...
  17. Jon Stewart blasts GOP for blocking ...
  18. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video