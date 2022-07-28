trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Democrats urge Biden administration to extend student loan payment pause

by Caroline Vakil - 07/28/22 2:27 PM ET
College graduates attend commencement
Associated Press/John Amis
Members of the graduating class and faculty attend the SCAD Commencement in Atlanta.

A group of Democrats is pushing the Biden administration to extend the pause on student loan payments, warning that restarting payments would negatively impact Americans’ abilities to purchase things like food and rent.

“Resuming student loan payments would force millions of borrowers to choose between paying their federal student loans or putting a roof over their heads, food on the table, or paying for childcare and health care—while costs continue to rise and while yet another COVID-19 variant increases hospitalizations nationwide,” read the letter to President Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, which was signed by more than 100 Democrats in both chambers.

Payments are scheduled to resume on Sept. 1.

The letter — which was led by four Senate and three House Democrats — pointed to persistently high gas and food prices, high costs related to child care and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit communities of color and female student loan borrowers harder than other communities. 

“Moreover, resuming student loan payments at this moment would further complicate administrative actions already underway or contemplated by the Department—which could contribute to unnecessary confusion for borrowers in the upcoming months,” the lawmaker said.

“Currently, many borrowers are in limbo as they await upcoming actions from the Department or their federal student loan servicer—either through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) waiver or through the one-time account adjustments announced by Ed on April 19, 2022 that would count past periods of forbearance or deferment,” they added.

The Democrats who led the letter are Sens. Bob Menendez (N.J.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Charles Schumer (N.Y.), as well as Reps. Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Tony Cárdenas (Calif.), and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.).

The White House has said that the president will make a decision toward the end of next month regarding whether to forgive student loans or extend the student loan payment pause.

“The Department of Education will continue to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy on student loan borrowers. We will communicate directly with borrowers about the end of the payment pause when a decision is made,” a Department of Education spokesperson told The Hill earlier this week. 

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Education Department for comment.

Tags Biden Miguel Cardona student loan payment pause Student loans

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  3. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  4. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  5. How recessions haunted three ...
  6. Trump defends hosting Saudi golf ...
  7. House passes chips and science ...
  8. Veterans’ groups lash out after GOP ...
  9. Kushner in new book claims Kelly ...
  10. Whip-lash: House GOP moves to oppose ...
  11. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  12. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  13. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  14. Big business groups lash out at ...
  15. Jon Stewart blasts GOP for blocking ...
  16. Manchin says he didn’t pull a fast ...
  17. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  18. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
Load more

Video

See all Video