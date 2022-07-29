trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

White House on House Democrat saying he will not support Biden reelection: ‘2024 is so far away’

by Alex Gangitano - 07/29/22 3:08 PM ET
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.
Greg Nash
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 to discuss the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday in response to Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) announcing that he will not support President Biden should he run for reelection that there is a lot of ground to cover between now and then.

“The president intends to run in 2024 — we are a ways away from 2024. We are going to continue to focus on doing the business of the American people, by delivering for families, by lowering costs for families, as we have seen,” Jean-Pierre said.

She mentioned two legislative wins for Biden this week — an emerging deal in the Senate on a sweeping tax reform and climate bill and the $280 billion semiconductor chips and science bill heading to his desk.

“Those are the things that we’re going to continue to focus on and much more,” she said. “And so, right now, 2024 is so far away.”

Phillips argued on Thursday that the country would be “well-served by a new generation” of Democrats. He also said that he thought “most of my colleagues” would agree with his opinion.

The White House has insisted that the president intends to run for reelection, and Biden spoke about 2024 in an interview earlier this month, saying he wouldn’t be disappointed if there was a rematch between him and former President Trump.

Biden will be 81 years old in 2024 and hasn’t been able to escape questions about his age in terms of running again. A recent poll showed that 64 percent of Democrats would prefer another candidate from the party to run in the next election, although the president has insisted Democrats want him to run, firing back at doubters.

Tags 2024 2024 election 2024 presidential election Dean Phillips election 2024 Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  2. The Memo: No, really — What if ...
  3. Democrats waiting anxiously for ...
  4. Biden turns up the insults on Donald ...
  5. Trump slams Pelosi’s planned Taiwan ...
  6. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  7. More missing texts, this time from ...
  8. McCarthy says he does not recall Jan. ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel agrees to turn over 20 ...
  11. DeSantis files complaint against ...
  12. Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for ...
  13. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  14. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  15. House Democrats tee up last-minute ...
  16. House GOP brushes off DOJ probe of ...
  17. HHS buys 66 million doses of updated ...
  18. Trump golf club appears to still be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video