Manchin refuses to say whether he would support Biden in 2024

by Julia Mueller - 07/31/22 9:31 AM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday would not answer directly when asked if he would support President Biden if he ran for reelection in 2024.  

“I’m not going I’m not getting into 2022 or 2024,” Manchin told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Whoever is my president, that’s my president. And Joe Biden is my president right now.”

The centrist senator has spent the past week sidestepping questions about whether he’d endorse Biden, who has been plagued by low approval ratings, as the leader of his party. A Gallup poll on Friday, for example, found a record low of 38 percent of respondents approve of the job he is doing as president.

The questions to the West Virginia Democrat came after Manchin brokered an unexpected deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — a bill Biden has also backed

“This type of legislation wouldn’t happen unless the president of the United States was involved. And he gave his blessing and signed off on it. I can assure you that, and I appreciate that more than anybody knows,” Manchin, whose vote has been critical an evenly split Senate, said Sunday.

The $670 billion reconciliation bill is a scaled-down version of the Build Back Better Act, which Manchin stymied.

