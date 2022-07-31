trending:

Administration

Biden feels well after COVID ‘rebound positivity,’ physician says

by Julia Mueller - 07/31/22 12:47 PM ET
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

President Biden is feeling well after testing positive again for COVID-19, his physician said Sunday.

An update from White House physician Kevin O’Connor says the president is isolating in the executive residence and conducting his duties remotely.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 last week and tested negative after completing a five-day regimen of the antiviral Paxlovid. 

The president briefly ended his isolation before testing positive again Saturday in what his physician called a “rebound positivity” case, which occurs in a small number of individuals who undergo Paxlovid treatment.

Fully vaccinated and boosted, the 79-year-old Biden is in the high-risk category for severe illness from the virus, but White House officials reported he experienced only mild symptoms during his initial bout of sickness.

On the second day of rebound positivity, the president “continues to feel well,” O’Connor reported Sunday, adding that the additional positive test was not suprising.

