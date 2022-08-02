Biden tests positive again for COVID-19, experiencing return of a loose cough

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again and is experiencing a loose cough, according to a memo Tuesday from his physician Kevin O’Connor, three days after the president experienced a rebound of his infection.

“The president continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear,” O’Connor wrote.

“This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described,” he added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Biden has a lingering cough Monday, though she noted that the president has often exhibited a cough regardless of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

She also said that Biden was not experiencing any “recurring” symptoms like fatigue or aches.

Biden gave an address on the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri from the Blue Room balcony of the White House on Monday evening. A limited pool of reporters watched him speak from a window in the Red Room, which was open so reporters could see him.

The president was also isolating in the White House residence when he gave the final approval to take out al-Zawahiri on July 25.

The White House on Saturday said that Biden had experienced a “rebound” COVID-19 case, seen in some patients who take the antiviral Paxlovid to treat their symptoms.

Biden had ended his COVID-19 isolation last week on Wednesday and, according to O’Connor, he tested negative on Thursday and Friday before testing positive again on Saturday. O’Connor reported Saturday that Biden was not symptomatic despite testing positive.

Biden, who has received his COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses, has had to cancel two scheduled trips since returning to isolation — one that was scheduled for Tuesday in Michigan and another over last weekend to his home in Wilmington, Del.