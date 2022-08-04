Biden tests COVID-19 positive for sixth straight day

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Thursday but feels “very well,” his physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a new update two weeks after the president first tested positive.

Biden has tested positive for six days with a rebound COVID-19 infection that has been seen in some patients who take the antiviral treatment Paxlovid. He first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and ended his isolation last week before testing positive again on Saturday.

“The President feels very well today. He is still experiencing a very occasional cough, but the cough is improving. His temperature pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear,” O’Connor wrote in a memorandum released by the White House.

“This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive,” he added.

Biden is expected to continue to isolate in the White House residence until testing negative.

On Wednesday, the president enjoyed a “light workout” and also had no fever and his vital signs remain normal, according to O’Connor. His loose cough returned on Tuesday.

Biden has hosted multiple virtual events this week while in isolation. On Thursday afternoon, he will host a roundtable event with business and labor leaders to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act.