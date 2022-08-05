trending:

Administration

Biden tests COVID-19 positive for seventh straight day

by Alex Gangitano - 08/05/22 12:26 PM ET
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Susan Walsh/Associated Press
President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Friday and his cough is “almost completely resolved,” his physician, Kevin O’Connor, said.

Biden “continues to feel very well” despite his rebound COVID-19 infection, O’Connor wrote. Such rebound infections have been seen in some patients who take the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

“His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal,” O’Connor wrote. “This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”

Biden is expected to continue to isolate in the White House residence until testing negative.

The president first tested positive on July 21. He ended his isolation last week before testing positive again on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the president enjoyed a “light workout” and also had no fever and his vital signs remain normal, according to O’Connor. His loose cough returned on Tuesday but was almost resolved by Friday, O’Connor said.

The White House earlier on Friday announced a trip to Kentucky, where the president would survey damage caused by deadly floods. The White House has said Biden needs to test negative in order to get out of isolation.

Tags Biden Coronavirus COVID-19 rebound infection

