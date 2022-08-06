Barr: Trump ‘obviously bent on revenge more than anything else’

Former Attorney General William Barr said that he did not see former President Trump as the right candidate for the Republican Party in 2024, claiming he is “obviously bent on revenge more than anything else.”

“I think the future is bright for the Republican Party. I view 2024 as setting up another 1980, when [former President] Reagan won two terms and then [former President George H.W.] Bush won a third term. And that’s what I think you really need to make America great again, you know, decisive victory and the reaction to the excesses of the progressive Democrats,” Barr said during an interview on Friday with CBS News’s Catherine Herridge.

“And I think we could do that again and really achieve a decisive victory with the right candidate, but I don’t think Trump is that candidate. The day he’s elected, he’ll be a 78-year-old lame duck who is obviously bent on revenge more than anything else.”

Trump has not officially announced that he will be running in 2024, though he has teased the possibility and is expected to make an announcement on a potential bid.

Barr drew the ire of the former president after he said in an interview with NBC News that Trump became enraged when he said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump called Barr “ineffective” and “weak” for failing to address his claims of fraud.

“Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face – and it was,” Trump said in a statement in March. “The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do. They ‘broke’ him.”

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that widespread fraud occurred during the 2020 election cycle and he has continued to push these allegations.

During a deposition with the House Jan. 6 committee, Barr called Trump’s claim about election fraud “bullshit.”