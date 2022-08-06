trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden tests negative after COVID-19 rebound case

by Brett Samuels - 08/06/22 12:38 PM ET
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, one week after he first tested positive with a “rebound” case of the virus.

Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said in a letter that Biden “continues to feel very well,” but he will not leave isolation until he has a second negative test.

“In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described,” O’Connor wrote.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and had some symptoms, including a cough, body aches and a slightly elevated temperature at one point. After taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, Biden tested negative five days after his first positive test.

But just a few days after he left isolation, the president tested positive again last Saturday with what is described as a “rebound” case, a phenomenon that has been observed in some people who take Paxlovid. Biden has been isolating at the White House for the past week, though O’Connor has indicated in daily updates that the president did not experience a recurrence of symptoms other than a slight cough.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday with the first lady to tour damage from flooding in the eastern part of the state, pending a second negative test.

Tags Biden COVID-19 Joe Biden

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Justice subpoenas of Trump counsel ...
  2. BA.5 becomes most prominent COVID ...
  3. Senate parliamentarian gives OK for ...
  4. Senate rules official strikes part of ...
  5. Trump slams reconciliation ...
  6. GOP Senate candidate won’t back ...
  7. Democrats could see a bruising clash ...
  8. DeSantis stokes culture wars as 2024 ...
  9. The Memo: Trump’s TV stars pose ...
  10. North Carolina county putting AR-15s ...
  11. Democrats plan to challenge ...
  12. Republicans vow ‘hell’ for ...
  13. Putin can’t control his Ukraine ...
  14. Barr: Trump ‘obviously bent on ...
  15. Major pharmaceutical company looks to ...
  16. Tucker Carlson is correct — again
  17. Election deniers rack up ...
  18. ‘An attack on one is an attack on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video